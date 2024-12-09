The Indian Awaaz

BJP leader Rahul Narvekar elected Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly

Dec 9, 2024
AMN / MUMBAI

BJP leader Rahul Narvekar was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly today. The proposal to appoint Mr Narvekar to the post was tabled by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.

Following this, Protem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar made the announcement. CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Mr Narvekar on his election and expressed confidence that he would uphold the tradition of the House by conducting its business impartially. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar also delivered congratulatory speeches, followed by NCP (SP) MLA Jayant Patil, Congress’s Nana Patole, Vijay Wadettiwar, and others.

The proceedings of the Legislative Assembly began today with the swearing-in of the remaining newly elected MLAs, who were administered the oath by Protem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis then introduced Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde to the House.

