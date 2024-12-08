The Indian Awaaz

BJP leader Rahul Narvekar files nomination for post of Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly

Dec 8, 2024

On the second day of the special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Protem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar administered the oath to the remaining MLAs. Among those sworn in were Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, and Abdul Sattar.

After calling off their boycott of the swearing-in ceremony, members of the opposition MVA, including Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, Vijay Wadettiwar, Amit Deshmukh, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, also took the oath as MLAs.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rahul Narvekar filed his nomination for the post of Speaker of the Legislative Assembly as Mahayuti candidate. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with BJP leaders Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Chandrakant Patil, were present at the event. With no one from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi filing a nomination, Mr Narvekar will be a unanimous Speaker. An official announcement regarding this is expected to be made in the House tomorrow.

The House has been adjourned till Tomorrow.

