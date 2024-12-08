UP: Bomb Threat At 3 Metro Stations In Lucknow Turns Out To Be Hoax

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Central, Manisha Singh, said that the caller had informed about bomb placement at Hussainganj metro station, Charbagh station and Alambagh, which turned out to be a false. The dog squad and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad were called at the location, she added.

