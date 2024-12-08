The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP: Bomb Threat At 3 Metro Stations In Lucknow Turns Out To Be Hoax

Dec 8, 2024

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Central, Manisha Singh, said that the caller had informed about bomb placement at Hussainganj metro station, Charbagh station and Alambagh, which turned out to be a false. The dog squad and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad were called at the location, she added.

AMN / WEB DESK

bomb threat was received at three places in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, including Charbagh, which is one of the busiest areas. According to the Lucknow police, a person had called 112 and said that bombs were planted at the Hussainganj Metro Station, Charbagh Metro Station and Alambagh.

The police swiftly acted on this and sent the bomb disposal squad along with the dog squad to investigate. They found no evidence of a bomb and confirmed that it was false information. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Central Manisha Singh, also confirmed this information

Earlier a person contacted the emergency helpline number to inform about the placement of bombs at three locations in Lucknow, police said.

According to the police, the information about bombs being placed at Hussainganj metro station, Charbagh station and Alambagh were found to be “false”.

Manisha Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Central, said that the caller had informed about bomb placement at Hussainganj metro station, Charbagh station and Alambagh, which turned out to be a false. The dog squad and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad were called at the location, she added.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Madhya Pradesh: Hotel Amaltas in Pachmarhi to be operated only by women

Dec 7, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

President Murmu lays foundation stones of 3 railway line projects in Odisha

Dec 7, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Hornbill Music Festival 2024 set to begin in Nagaland

Dec 6, 2024

You missed

HINDI SECTION

सांप्रदायिक शक्तियां सामाजिक सद्भाव बिगाड़ने में लगी हैं : सपा सांसद रामजीलाल सुमन

8 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Syria’s crisis threatens West Asia security, feel regional players

8 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ News Maker

Who Is Bashar al-Assad?

8 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

Syrian rebels take control of Damascus, say capital ‘now free of Assad’

8 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment