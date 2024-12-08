The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Madhya Pradesh: Hotel Amaltas in Pachmarhi to be operated only by women

Dec 7, 2024

AMN / Pachmarhi

Madhya Pradesh’s hill station Pachmarhi has now become a new symbol of women empowerment and leadership. MP Tourism Corporation’s Hotel MPT Amaltas in Pachmarhi has become the first hotel in the state, which will be completely run by women.

All roles from manager to chef and security guard are in the hands of women in this hotel. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav inaugurated it yesterday.

State Tourism Minister Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi said that to make women self-reliant, training is being given not only in Hotel Amaltas but also in other projects.

40 thousand women are being trained in self-defence and 10 thousand in tourism-hospitality at 50 tourist places.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

President Murmu lays foundation stones of 3 railway line projects in Odisha

Dec 7, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Hornbill Music Festival 2024 set to begin in Nagaland

Dec 6, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Govt committed to North Eastern region’s development: Mos Home Affairs

Dec 6, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korean president survives impeachment vote

8 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Storm Darragh Leaves Thousands Without Power as UK Faces Rare Red Alert

7 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi’s air quality deteriorates again to the poor category, AQI at 300

7 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

SC Special Bench to Hear issue of Places of Worship 1991 Act on December 12

7 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment