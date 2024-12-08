Madhya Pradesh: Hotel Amaltas in Pachmarhi to be operated only by women

AMN / Pachmarhi

Madhya Pradesh’s hill station Pachmarhi has now become a new symbol of women empowerment and leadership. MP Tourism Corporation’s Hotel MPT Amaltas in Pachmarhi has become the first hotel in the state, which will be completely run by women.

All roles from manager to chef and security guard are in the hands of women in this hotel. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav inaugurated it yesterday.

State Tourism Minister Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi said that to make women self-reliant, training is being given not only in Hotel Amaltas but also in other projects.

40 thousand women are being trained in self-defence and 10 thousand in tourism-hospitality at 50 tourist places.