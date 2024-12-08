President Murmu lays foundation stones of 3 railway line projects in Odisha

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu today laid the foundation stones for different projects including three railway projects of worth 6,294 crore rupees in north Odisha, connecting Kendujhar and Mayurbhanj districts.

She also initiated projects for a Tribal Research and Development Centre, a 52.4 crore rupees 100-bed hospital and development project for upgrading Dandbose airstrip at Rairangpur in her home district Mayurbhanj.

The new railway lines are Bangriposi to Gorumahisani, Badampahad to Kendujhargarh and Budamara to Chakulia. The new rail lines are expected to greatly enhance connectivity, stimulate economic growth, and improve living standards in the region.

The rail projects were recently approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narenra Modi.

Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister for Railways Aswhini Baishnaw, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram were present at the foundation laying ceremony.

The President, who was on a 5-day visit to her home state Odisha since Tuesday, returned to Delhi this afternoon.

President Droupadi Murmu has said that the Centre is focussing on the all round development of tribals in the country.

She said the new railway projects were the dreams of the people of Mayurbhanj district including those living in Bangriposi and Rairangpur and hoped that the projects will be completed within a specific time limit.

The 86-km Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani worth 2,549 crore rupees rail line will enhance connectivity within the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The 82-km Badampahar-Kendujhargarh worth 2,106 crore rupees rail line will pass through Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts of Odisha.

The 60-km Buramara-Chakulia worth 1,639 crore rupees rail line will connect the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha and East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

The introduction of these new rail lines will bring immense benefits to local residents who have long been deprived of efficient rail communication. The improved connectivity will open up new business opportunities and foster economic development in these regions.

Additionally, the construction of the new lines is expected to create new job opportunities, especially in the industrial and transportation sectors, which will further boost the local economy.

Moreover, with enhanced rail transport, residents will gain better access to medical and educational facilities, improving their quality of life.

These new lines are also expected to stimulate the growth and development of backward areas in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts of Odisha.