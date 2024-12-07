The Indian Awaaz

Hornbill Music Festival 2024 set to begin in Nagaland

Dec 6, 2024

The Hornbill Music Festival 2024 at Kisama is set for an incredible night for music lovers, featuring iconic Indian bands like Parikrama, Indus Creed, Girish and the Chronicles.

These bands, with their rich history in the Indian rock scene, are celebrated for their high-energy performances, powerful sound, and passionate fanbases.

Tonight, they will bring their electrifying music to the stage, making it a night to remember for all in attendance.

Adding to the excitement is Nagaland’s own The Fifth Note, winners of the Ticket to Hornbill 2024, who will also take the stage, showcasing the local talent and energy.

Parikrama’s fusion of rock with classical influences, Indus Creed’s timeless rock anthems, and Girish and the Chronicles’ hard-hitting rock vibes will undoubtedly make for an unforgettable evening.

