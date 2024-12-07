Govt committed to North Eastern region’s development: Mos Home Affairs

AMN/ WEB DESK

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai today said that the Government is committed to working towards the development of the North Eastern region. While briefing the media about the Development of the North Eastern Region, the Minister said that the lives of the people of North Eastern states have changed due to the improvement in the facilities of the health, connectivity, education, and railway sectors.

Speaking about the development in Manipur, the Minister said that the state has been doing well in terms of development and around 443 crore rupees have been spent for making the country’s first National Sports School in the state. He also said that artists’ villages has been developed in the state to encourage them.

Mr Rai talked about the railways in the North East region. He said that around 9970 crore rupees have been sanctioned in the ongoing financial year for the railway budget of the region. Speaking about air connectivity, Mr Rai said that in the last 10 years, the number of airports in the region has increased from 9 to 17. He also said that under the UDAAN scheme services in 64 new routes have started to boost the air connectivity in the region. The Minister briefed about the education sector in the region stating that 8 new MBBS colleges have been made along with 843 new schools and 5840 schemes have been implemented for the betterment of the sector.