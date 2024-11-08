Spain: 89 missing and 217 dead in devastating flash floods; relief efforts intensify

AMN/ WEB DESK

Spain, 89 people are still missing after the devastating flash floods struck the eastern part of the country. According to data from the Integrated Data Center of Spain, the death toll from the floods has reached 217.

The Spanish government said on Wednesday that 7,987 troops are now working in the affected area, with 1,639 vehicles, including 12 helicopters and 18 boats. The forces are also supported by around 5,000 National Police and Civil Guards, along with other rescue services including fire brigades from other parts of the country.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday announced that a relief package of 10.6 billion Euro has been approved to help victims of the flash floods. Apart from already announced aid packages by the Spanish government, the European Investment Bank and the Spanish government are also working on a further aid package.