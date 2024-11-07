Brunei welcomes inaugural direct flight from Chennai, strengthening ties with India

AMN/ WEB DESK

Brunei has welcomed the passengers from Royal Brunei Airlines’ inaugural direct flight from Chennai, with a cultural reception at Brunei International Airport. In a press release, Brunei Tourism Development Department said that the launch of this direct flight is expected to strengthen the growing trend of visitors from India. It also noted that the new route will provide more convenient travel options, encouraging more visitors from India in the coming years.

India has been one of Brunei’s top 10 source markets for tourist arrivals by air. As of June 2024, Brunei has welcomed 4,398 tourists from India.

Brunei, situated on the northern coast of the island of Borneo, is a Southeast Asian country with rich oil and gas resources and a population of 3.40 lakh.