SP Leader Azam Khan Sentenced to 7-Year Jail Term In Rampur Demolition Case

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Uttar Pradesh, Rampur MP/MLA court has sentenced former minister Azam Khan to 7 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 8 lakh in the Dungarpur case. 4 people including Azam Khan have been sentenced and fined. Also, 3 accused have been acquitted in this case. Apart from Azam Khan, the remaining three accused, former CO Aale Hasan Khan, former Municipality Chairman Azhar Ahmed Khan and Barkat Ali Contractor, have been given maximum punishment of 5 years and a fine of Rs 2 lakh has been imposed on them.

This case was filed in the year 2019. Senior prosecution officer Amarnath Tiwari said that Azam Khan has been sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh under section 452 of the IPC for assault by breaking into the house. Apart from this, a fine of Rs 3 lakh was also imposed under other sections. All sentences will run concurrently. Judge Vijay Kumar’s MP MLA court had convicted Azam Khan on March 16th. Azam Khan appeared in the case through video conferencing from Sitapur jail.