EC Asks West Bengal Govt To Transfer Rajeev Kumar, DGP & IGP To Post Not Related To Election

AMN

Election Commission of India has asked state government of West Bengal to transfer Mr. Rajeev Kumar (IPS), DGP & IGP to a post not related to election. Commission has asked the state government to nominate a senior officer next to Rajeev Kumar to be appointed as ad hoc DGP of police.

Meanwhile, Commission has also ordered to send by 5 pm on Monday, a panel of three eligible officers among whom next DGP &IGP of West Bengal police can be recruited. West Bengal will go to poll on 19th April under the first phase of Lok Sabha election 2024. The lok sabha election will be held in all the seven phases in the state.