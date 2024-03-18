FreeCurrencyRates.com

NDA Allies In Bihar Finalize Seat Sharing Agreement For Lok Sabha Polls

AMN

NDA allies in Bihar have finalized their seat sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha polls. Under the alliance, out of total 40 seats, BJP will fight on 17 Lok Sabha seats, JD (U) on 16 and Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) will contest on five seats. Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s led Hindustani Avami Morcha and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest on one seat each in the state. The announcement in this regard was made by BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde in New Delhi on Monday. On the occasion, Bihar BJP President Samrat Choudhary, JD (U) leader Sanjay Jha, LJP (R) Raju Tiwari and others were present.

