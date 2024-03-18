FreeCurrencyRates.com

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Assures Sufficient Drinking Water For Bengaluru City Till End Of June

AMN

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured sufficient drinking water for Bengaluru city till the end of June. He was addressing media persons in the city on Monday after a meeting with the officials. He informed that Krishnarajasagara Dam has 11.02 TMC water storage and Kabini dam has 9.02 TMC storage that, he added, will be sufficient to meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru. He also informed that 775 MLD of additional water will be available to Bengaluru after the completion of Cauvery Phase 5 project soon. Mr. Siddaramaiah said that out of 14000 Government borewells 6900 have dried up and orders are issued to drill new borewells at 313 places and revive 1200 inactive bores. He said instructions are issued to utilise private water tankers and Milk federation tankers to supply water in the city. Additional helplines will be opened to receive distress calls. The 14 major lakes in the city will be filled up with treated water to recharge the bore wells. An Expert committee is formed to oversee the water distribution arrangements.

