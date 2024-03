AMN/ WEB DESK

The meeting of the Central Election Committee of the Congress party related to Lok Sabha elections was held in New Delhi today. The meeting was held in presence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Senior Congress leaders from Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal, Chandigarh, Andaman Nicobar and Puducherry were also present in the meeting.