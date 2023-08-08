South Korea evacuates thousands of Global Scouts ahead of Typhoon

AMN / WEB DESK

South Korea today began evacuations of thousands of global Scouts from their campsite and being shifted to safer places ahead of a tropical storm that is forecast to bring intense rains and strong winds to the peninsula within days.

More than 1,000 vehicles are being used to move 37,000 Scouts – mostly teenagers – from the World Scout Jamboree that opened last week in Buan, a county on South Korea’s southwestern coast.

#SouthKorea's interior minister pledged to ensure the safety of the Global Scout Jamboree participants who were being evacuated from the campsite ahead of an approaching typhoon after hundreds fell sick due to scorching temperatures. pic.twitter.com/Q5sQJwkFha — DD India (@DDIndialive) August 8, 2023

Most will be accommodated in Seoul and the capital’s metropolitan area, where officials have secured university dormitories, government and corporate training centers, and hotels. Tropical Storm Khanun has meandered around Japan’s southwestern islands for more than a week, dumping heavy rain, knocking out power and damaging homes.

Early this morning, the storm was centred 350 kilometers south of Kagoshima, a city on the southwestern tip of Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu.