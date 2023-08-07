24 die as minibus plunges into ravine in Morocco

In Morocco, twenty-four people have died after a minibus they were travelling in plunged down a ravine in a mountainous area. Moroccan media said the victims included at least two women and a child.

Local media reported, the bus was traveling on a mountainous route, transporting passengers to a market in the town of Demnate. It said, the cause of the accident on the road to the town of Demnate, at the foot of the Atlas Mountains, is unknown. An investigation was launched into the accident, believed to be among the deadliest in Morocco’s recent years.