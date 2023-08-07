इंडियन आवाज़     07 Aug 2023 05:12:59      انڈین آواز
Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni appoints Hun Manet- as the new Prime Minister

AMN

Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni has appointed former Prime minister Hun Sen’s son – Hun Manet- as the new prime minister of the country. A royal decree was issued today by the King stating that he appoints Dr. Hun Manet as the prime minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia for the 7th mandate of the parliament.

While the King has appointed Hun Manet as the PM, the leader and his cabinet must win the confidence vote on August 22 to assume office.

During the Cambodian Elections 2023, Hun Sen’s party – the Cambodian People’s Party – won with a landslide victory. Days after their victory, former PM Hun Sen announced that he will be stepping down as the Prime Minister, after assuming office in 1998.           

