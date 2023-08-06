इंडियन आवाज़     06 Aug 2023 06:11:59      انڈین آواز
Cambodia electoral body confirms Prime Minister Hun Sen’s party as winner after final vote tally

Cambodia’s electoral body has announced the final results of last month’s election, confirming a landslide victory for the ruling party of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen and a mandate for the next five years.

Electoral officials on Saturday said his ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) had swept 120 of 125 seats.

The West criticized July’s poll as neither free nor fair after the main opposition, the Candlelight Party, was banned on a technicality.

This result allows Hun Sen to proceed with a plan to appoint his son as his successor in the coming days.

Hun Manet, 45, was until recently the commander of the Royal Cambodian Army and has long been groomed for the role.

Saturday’s confirmation that Hun Manet had been elected an MP removed the only remaining procedural hurdle to his taking office. His father is now expected to ask the King to appoint him Prime Minster on Monday.

Hun Sen is expected to become president of the Senate early next year and will serve as acting head of state when King Norodom Sihamoni is abroad.

