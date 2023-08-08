Pakistan: Imran Khan challenge his arrest in Toshakhana case

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan who is currently imprisoned in Jail, challenged his arrest in the Toshakhana case at Islamabad High Court today.



The plea pointed out that the trial court’s decision in the Tosakhana case is against the law and should be declared illegal.



Khan was detained and transferred to Attock jail on Saturday after being found guilty by a district and sessions court in the federal capital in connection with the state gift depository. The court sentenced him to three years in prison and imposed a fine of 1,00,000 Pakistani rupees.

Meanwhile following his conviction in the Toshakhana case, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for five years.

In a notification, the electoral watchdog stated that the PTI chief was disqualified after being found guilty of corrupt practices under Section 167 of the Elections Act, 2017 and his sentencing for three years.