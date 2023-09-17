इंडियन आवाज़     17 Sep 2023 11:38:58      انڈین آواز

Sonia Gandhi promises 6 generous guarantees if Cong forms govt in Telangana

Our Correspondent / Hyderabad

Ahead of the Telangana assembly polls Congress party today announced five popular guarantees, which was announced by former AICC chief and senior leader Sonia Gandhi

She said that forming a Congress government in Telangana was her dream and asked the people to support the party to fulfil that dream. “It has been my dream to see the Congress government in Telangana that will work for all sections of the society. Are you all going to give us your support?” she asked the people.

The six guarantees which include the promise of Rs 2,500 per month and gas cylinders at Rs 500 for women, as well as 200 unit free electricity to all households, if the party comes to power in the state.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi gave the commitment that the six guarantees will be fulfilled as soon as the party forms government.

Image

Rahul Gandhi asserted that on the formation of the Congress government in Telangana, these guarantees will be fulfilled in the first cabinet meeting. While Sonia Gandhi explained the first ‘Mahalakshmi’ guarantee, Rahul Gandhi gave details of the other guarantees.

Under the Mahalakshmi guarantee, Sonia Gandhi said the party promises to provide Rs 2,500 per month financial assistance to women, gas cylinder at Rs 500, free travel for women in TSRTC buses across the state. “To fulfil the aspirations of the people of Telangana, or my brothers and sisters of Telangana, we are announcing six guarantees… we are committed to fulfil each one of these,” Sonia Gandhi said addressing a rally in Tukkuguda near here. The Telangana assembly polls are due to be held later this year.

Addressing the rally, Rahul Gandhi explained the six guarantees the party has announced for Telangana.

He said the first guarantee is ‘Indiramma Indlu’ under which Rs 5 lakh will be given for construction of a house to all those who do not have one. Under this scheme, he said, a 250 square yards house would also be given to those who fought in the Telangana statehood movement.

“All those listening who don’t have a home, as soon as our government comes, you will get a home,” the former Congress chief said.

Under the second Mahalakshmi guarantee, the party promises women Rs 2,500 per month, a gas cylinder for Rs 500 and free travel in buses, Rahul Gandhi said.

The third guarantee is Gruha Jyoti and under this 200 unit free electricity will be given to all households, he said.

Under the fourth guarantee ‘Yuva Vikasam’, the party promises Rs 5 lakh assistance for education in college and financial aid in coaching, he said.

“Rs 4,000 monthly pension for the elderly and Rs 10 lakh Rajiv Arogyasri insurance would be given under the fifth guarantee ‘Cheyutha’,” the Congress leader said.

And, finally the sixth guarantee is ‘Rythu Bharosa’, under which Rs 15,000 for farmers and Rs 12,000 for farm labourers annually would be given, he said.

Earlier this year, the Congress had come out with five guarantees ahead of the Karnataka polls and the party has said it has fulfilled the promises it made to the people of that state.

