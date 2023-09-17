इंडियन आवाज़     17 Sep 2023 10:03:37      انڈین آواز

No new Nipah-positive cases reported today in Kozhikode: Kerala Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister Veena George says no new positive cases were reported today in Kozhikode. 42 samples tested showed negative results. Speaking to media persons after a review meeting in Kozhikode this evening, she said 44 more persons have been added to the Nipah contact list, taking the total to 1,233. Of these, 352 are in the high risk category and 129 are health workers. Surveillance in over 34,000 houses has been completed in the district till today. The Minister said the genome sequencing will be done to ascertain Nipah virus infection. 

Akashvani Kochi Correspondent reports, “One heartening news coming from Kozhikode is that a Nipah positive 9 year old boy admitted to a private hospital has been removed from the ventilator and put on oxygen support, indicating a marked improvement in his health. Health authorities said the condition of all the other three Nipah positive patients is stable.

36 samples taken from trapped bats by the National Institute of Virology team have been sent for testing. Meanwhile, the National Institute of Technology in Kozhikode, where classes were held as it was not within the containment zone, has switched over to online classes from tomorrow. The NIT has also postponed the scheduled examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate classes till further notice”.

