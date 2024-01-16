इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jan 2024 10:29:59      انڈین آواز

Smriti Irani and Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates Women Leadership Lounge on sidelines of World Economic Forum at Davos

Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the Women Leadership or WeLead Lounge on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos in Switzerland. Speaking on the occasion, Ms Irani said, the Indian government has ensured women-led development in the country through its various schemes. Mr. Puri said, India has moved from a women-centric to a women-led development model and this development model works very favourably for GDP.

The 54th edition of the annual meeting began yesterday amid growing concerns over global conflicts, climate change and deepfake. India has sent a 100-member delegation led by Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Ashwini Vaishnaw. 


The theme of the conference is Rebuilding Trust, emphasizing the focus on exploring the opportunities enabled by the new technologies and their implications on decision-making and global partnership.

The WEF President  Borge Brende has underscored the interconnected nature of pressing global issues, asserting that pandemics, cybersecurity threats, and climate change demand collaborative efforts between nations. Recognising the transboundary nature of these challenges, he highlighted the imperative for countries to unite in addressing shared concerns that transcend borders.

Earlier, in a survey, the WEF stated that the global economy continues to grapple with headwinds from tight financial conditions, geopolitical rifts, and rapid advances in generative artificial intelligence (AI). More than half of chief economists at WEF expect the global economy to weaken this year. However, the outlook for South Asia, East Asia, and the Pacific remains positive with a strong majority expecting at least moderate growth in 2024.

In a strong statement, the Forum’s Healthcare head, Shyam Bishen has stressed the necessity for a trillion-dollar investment to effectively combat the growing challenges posed by climate change. 

