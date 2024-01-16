Govt plans to reduce accidental deaths, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

@nitin_gadkari

The government has set a target to reduce accidental death by 50 percent by 2030. Road, Transport, and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said this while addressing a National conclave on Road Safety, organised by CII in New Delhi. He said, that every hour 53 people get injured and 19 deaths take place in road accidents. Mr Gadkari said, road safety is the topmost priority of the government and it has taken several decisions to improve road safety. The Minister stressed the need to start a campaign on road safety to educate people and change human behaviour.