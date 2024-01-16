The Delhi NCR region continues to be in the grip of a cold wave. The temperature recorded at Safdarjang was 4.8 degrees Celsius earlier today. The season’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded yesterday at 3.3 degrees Celsius. A thick blanket of fog engulfed the city this morning affecting air and rail traffic.

As per Northern Railways, around 30 Delhi-bound trains are arriving late due to the prevalence of dense fog. The maximum delay of six and a half hours was reported by Howrah New Delhi Duronto Express, Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express, and Hyderabad-New Delhi Express. Several flight operations are also delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport due to low visibility. IMD said, dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue to prevail over the National Capital during till tomorrow.

Air Quality in Delhi was in a very poor category this morning. The Air Quality Index was recorded at 344 at 7 AM today.