Situation at northern borders sensitive but stable :Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi

AMN / NEW DELHI

India’s Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi today said that the situation along northern borders was sensitive but stable. He affirmed that the forces are well poised to deal with any adverse situation, and building a robust infrastructure at the border areas is the key priority of the Indian Army.

The security situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China has remained sensitive and complex, particularly after the violent clashes in 2020 that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops. Four years later, while both sides have engaged in diplomatic efforts to ease tensions, the region continues to be a focal point of military attention.

Briefing during the Annual Press Conference of the Indian Army in New Delhi today, General Dwivedi said that the situation is under control in the Jammu and Kashmir region, and it is moving forward from terrorism to tourism. He informed that 60 per cent of terrorists eliminated last year were of Pakistan origin underlining the success of counter-terrorism operations. He said that the region has witnessed a considerable decline in violence incidents, and several indicators show that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are in favour of peace.

On the eastern Ladakh front, General Dwivedi said that contentious issues at Demchok and Depsang have been resolved, allowing patrolling and traditional grazing activities in the areas. General Dwivedi said that the focus remains on strengthening defence capabilities and deployment of niche technologies across the wide spectrum of the Indian Army.

On the current situation in Manipur, the Army Chief said that synergized efforts of security forces and proactive government initiatives have brought the situation under control. He underlined that, however, cyclic incidents of violence continue, and the government is working to establish peace in the region. The Army Chief also underscored that enhanced surveillance and fencing work is progressing on the Myanmar border to restore peace.