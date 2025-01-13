The Indian Awaaz

New Delhi and Riyadh Sign Haj Agreement to Secure Quota for Indian Pilgrims

Jan 13, 2025

Staff Reporter

India’s Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiran Rijiju today signed the Haj Agreement 2025 with Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Hajj and Umrah  Dr Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, in Jeddah. The agreement secures a quota of 175,025 pilgrims from India for the upcoming Haj season.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Minister Rijiju engaged in several high-level meetings. In Riyadh, he met with  Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport & Logistic Services, to discuss potential collaborations in the transport and logistics sectors between the two nations.

In subsequent talks with Dr Al Rabiah, the delegation explored initiatives to enhance the pilgrimage experience for Indian participants, with discussions centred on improvements for Haj 2025. Minister Rijiju emphasized India’s commitment to providing optimal services to all Haj pilgrims, noting that these discussions would further strengthen bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia.

