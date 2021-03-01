‘Nirav Modi Has a Case to Answer in India’: UK Court Clears Extradition of Fugitive Diamantaire in PNB Scam
Govt announces new guidelines to curb misuse of social media platforms
India, Pakistan Agree to Ceasefire on LoC from Midnight of Feb 24
Bharat Bandh on February 26 as 8 crore traders to protest against GST
Farmers angry over government notices, closure of main roads at Ghazipur border
इंडियन आवाज़     01 Mar 2021 01:30:14      انڈین آواز

Shooting: Flop show by Indian Skeet Mixed Teams at Shotgun World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 28 February

It was a flop show by the two Indian pairs as they failed in the qualifiers in the Skeet Mixed Team competition at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun stage, in Cairo, Egypt, The two Indian pairs finished seventh and 10th respectively.

Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Mairaj Ahmad Khan’s combined effort aggregated 137 out of 150 in qualification and that earned them 7th place. Russia team one and the Czech Republic made it to the bronze medal match with scores of 138.

The pair of Ganemat Sekhon and Angad Bajwa, shot 134 for 10thspot. Russia team two won the Gold in the event beating Poland team two 35-31 in the final. Russian teams thereby swept all the three golds in the Skeet team competitions, helping it top the medals tally.

India has so far picked up one bronze medal in the Men’s Team event, from the Skeet discipline, which concluded on Saturday. Monday will see the start of the Trap competitions.Shooting: Flop show by Indian Skeet Mixed Teams at Shotgun World Cup

SPORTS

Hockey Women; India, suffered second successive defeat, lose 0-1 to Germany

HSB Dusseldorf, 28 February Indian Women gave a much better display but went down 1-0 to World No 3 Germ ...

Football I League: Pedro Manzi’s brace enables 10-man Mohammedan Sporting to beat Real Kashmir

HSB Kolkata 28 February Pedro Manzi’s second-half brace — a long-range stunner, and a header — hel ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

The Indian Awaaz