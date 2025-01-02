Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reviews Rural Development Ministry’s Progress

AMN / NEW DELHI

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that villages in the country will be made poverty-free by properly implementing all the schemes. Reviewing various works of his ministry in New Delhi today, Mr. Chouhan said that the targets will be set on a monthly basis, and efforts will continue to achieve those targets. He said that this effort will play a major role in realizing the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a poverty-free India.

The Minister said that, against the target of constructing 42 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin, around 32 lakh houses have been sanctioned, and over four lakh houses have been completed from June to December last year. Mr. Chauhan said that this year, emphasis will be laid on sanctioning the pending ten lakh houses against the target allocated earlier for 2024-25.