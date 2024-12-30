Rs 18,000 salary to Hindu, Sikh priests if AAP retains Delhi: Kejriwal

AMN / WEB DESK

In another political plank, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a scheme for Hindu priests and Sikh granthis, promising a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 if his party returns to power in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Kejriwal said, “AAP will launch ‘Pujari Granthi Samman Yojna’ after returning to power in Delhi.”

Kejriwal said that the registration for the scheme will begin on December 31 (Tuesday). “I will be visiting Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place tomorrow to start the registration of this scheme,” he said.

He added, “This is happening for the first time in the country. The priest is a class that has carried forward the rituals from generation to generation. They never paid attention to their family and we never paid attention to them.”

The former chief minister further said, “I request the BJP not to create hurdles in the registration process. Blocking this will be akin to committing a sin as they are our bridge to God.”

Earlier this month, Kejriwal announced two other schemes – Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana – ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. However, the state’s Women and Child Development (WCD) department and the Health Department issued notices, stating that the schemes were “non-existent” and advised citizens against sharing personal information.