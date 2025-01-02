The Indian Awaaz

2024 was warmest year on record in India since 1901: IMD

Jan 2, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today informed that 2024 was the warmest year on record in the country since 1901. Briefing media virtually, Director General of IMD, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that minimum temperatures are expected to be higher than normal in most parts of the country in January, except in some areas of the eastern, northwest, and west-central regions.

Mr. Mohapatra, said that maximum temperatures are also expected to be higher than normal in most parts of the country. He added that western and northern parts of Central India are expected to experience more cold wave days than usual during January. The IMD further informed that rainfall in north India during January to March is likely to be below normal.

