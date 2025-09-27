The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Releases the 21st Instalment of PM-KISAN Scheme

Sep 27, 2025

Last Updated on September 27, 2025 12:44 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Releases the 21st Instalment of PM-KISAN Scheme Today

ADITYA RAJ DAS

Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday released the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme for the farmers of flood and rain-affected Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand through video conferencing. Addressing the conference, Mr Chouhan informed that a total of more than 540 crore rupees has been transferred into the bank accounts of over 27 lakh farmers, including around 2.7 lakh women farmers.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said this instalment has been prioritised for the farmers of these three states as they were recently affected by floods and landslides. The Minister further added that this instalment will support farmers as they work to recover from the recent calamities.

Senior officials from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, along with representatives of farmer groups, attended the conference virtually. The Ministry has noted that with this release, the cumulative disbursement under PM-KISAN to the three States has crossed over 13 thousand crore rupees since its launch in February 2019. 

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Tata Motors Launches Ace Gold+ Diesel Mini-Truck at Rs. 5.52 Lakh*

Sep 27, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal Leads Delegation to US, Holds Talks on Bilateral Trade and Investment

Sep 26, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Italy Dy PM Antonio Tajani Confirms Support for Early India-EU Free Trade Agreement

Sep 26, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

Sonam Wangchuk, arrested under NSA over Ladakh violence, shifted to Jodhpur jail

27 September 2025 1:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Security Deployed Across Leh as District Observes Section 163 Restrictions

27 September 2025 1:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS

Amit Shah Interacts with BJP Workers, Discusses Bihar Poll Preparation

27 September 2025 12:59 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Tata Motors Launches Ace Gold+ Diesel Mini-Truck at Rs. 5.52 Lakh*

27 September 2025 12:55 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments