Shivraj Singh Chouhan Releases the 21st Instalment of PM-KISAN Scheme

Last Updated on September 27, 2025 12:44 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

ADITYA RAJ DAS

Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday released the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme for the farmers of flood and rain-affected Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand through video conferencing. Addressing the conference, Mr Chouhan informed that a total of more than 540 crore rupees has been transferred into the bank accounts of over 27 lakh farmers, including around 2.7 lakh women farmers.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said this instalment has been prioritised for the farmers of these three states as they were recently affected by floods and landslides. The Minister further added that this instalment will support farmers as they work to recover from the recent calamities.

Senior officials from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, along with representatives of farmer groups, attended the conference virtually. The Ministry has noted that with this release, the cumulative disbursement under PM-KISAN to the three States has crossed over 13 thousand crore rupees since its launch in February 2019.