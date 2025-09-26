Union Minister Piyush Goyal Leads Delegation to US, Holds Talks on Bilateral Trade and Investment

Last Updated on September 26, 2025 8:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

A delegation led by Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal was on a visit to the US from 22nd to 24th September. The Minister had meetings with United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and US Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor. The Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement that apart from meetings with the US Government representatives on bilateral trade matters, the delegation held discussions with key US-based businesses and investors on promoting trade and investment between India and the US.

The delegation had constructive meetings with the US Government on various aspects of the deal. Both sides exchanged views on possible contours of the deal, and it was decided to continue the engagements with a view to achieving early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement. The meetings with businesses and investors evoked a positive response. The business leaders reposed confidence in the Indian growth story and expressed their desire to intensify their business activities in India.