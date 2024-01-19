Sensex and Nifty up by more than half a percent

AMN

The Sensex gained 496 points, or 0.70 percent to close at 71,683 and the Nifty also rose 160 points, or 0.75 percent to settle at 21,622.

In the forex market, the Indian rupee today ended at 83 rupees and seven paise against the US dollar.

In intra-day trading, the Gold in Multi Commodity Exchange for the February contract was trading at 62,048 rupees per 10 gram and Silver for the March contract was trading at 71,783 rupees per kg when reports last came in.

In the global oil market intra-day trade, Brent Crude was trading at 79 dollars and 62 cents per barrel and WTI Crude was trading at 74 dollars and 70 cents per barrel when reports last came in.