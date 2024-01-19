Money markets to remain shut on January 22 due to Ram Mandir event, says RBI

AMN

With Maharashtra Government declaring a public holiday on Monday, the Reserve Bank has said that there will be no transactions and settlements in Government securities (primary and secondary), foreign exchange, money markets and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives on 22nd January.

Modifying its earlier press release, wherein revised timings from 2.30 pm to 5 pm had been declared for trading, the Reserve Bank said there will be no transactions on that day. Accordingly, settlement of all outstanding transactions will get postponed to the next working day i.e. Tuesday.

RBI has further informed that the three-day Variable Rate Repo auction conducted on Friday with date of reversal on Monday will now be reversed on Tuesday. It added that an extra issue of the Standing Deposit Facility and Marginal Standing Facility with reversal on Tuesday is being made available today.