इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2024 11:42:47      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Rs 17 lakh crore investments made in power sector in the last 9 years: Power Minister

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh said that 17 lakh crore rupees investments has been made in power sector in the last nine years. Mr Singh said this while addressing a policy summit in New Delhi on Thursday. He added that no country can develop if it does not have sufficient power.

The Minister said that the power shortage in country has come down from around 4.5 percent in 2014 to less than one percent today.

Union Minister said that government has ensured universal electricity access, connecting 29 million homes in 19 months. He added, International Energy Agency has termed this as the largest and fastest expansion of energy access in the history of the power sector. Union Power Minister claimed that 65 percent of nation’s renewable energy capacity will be from non-fossil sources by 2030.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایودھیا میں رام مندر کے آغاز کی تقریبات کے لیے سبھی تیاریاں مکمل

ShriRamTeerth@ اترپردیش کے شہر ایودھیا میں پیر کے روز رام مندر ...

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart