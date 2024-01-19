Rs 17 lakh crore investments made in power sector in the last 9 years: Power Minister

Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh said that 17 lakh crore rupees investments has been made in power sector in the last nine years. Mr Singh said this while addressing a policy summit in New Delhi on Thursday. He added that no country can develop if it does not have sufficient power.

The Minister said that the power shortage in country has come down from around 4.5 percent in 2014 to less than one percent today.

Union Minister said that government has ensured universal electricity access, connecting 29 million homes in 19 months. He added, International Energy Agency has termed this as the largest and fastest expansion of energy access in the history of the power sector. Union Power Minister claimed that 65 percent of nation’s renewable energy capacity will be from non-fossil sources by 2030.