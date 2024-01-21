Hardeep Singh Puri launches first pilot project to make jet fuel from alcohol in pune

@HardeepSPuri

The first pilot technology project to make jet fuel from alcohol was inaugurated yesterday by Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Pune. This project will produce sustainable biological aviation fuel or SAF.

This pilot project has been set up in the research and development department of Praj Udyog Group in Pirangut Industrial Estate near Pune. Pramod Chaudhary, President of Praj, along with officials of Indian Oil and other oil companies were present for the inauguration program. The Minister said, there is a huge demand for this bio aviation fuel in the global market, and it is a big challenge to provide the necessary raw materials for it.

He added, that most of the countries around the world have great expectations from India for biofuel. He congratulated the engineers of Praj Udyog Group for setting up this project in India before Brazil and expressed confidence that this project will truly be a pioneer for the world.



After the inauguration, the Minister along with other officials inspected the project and expressed satisfaction over the use of state-of-the-art technology. The flight from Pune to Delhi was completed last year using bioaviation fuel made from alcohol. At that time, Puri welcomed the flight at the Delhi airport. This biofuel production industry will have a huge scope in the future as even if at least one percent of the total aviation fuel used in India is blended with this sustainable bio aviation fuel, at least 14 crore litres of biofuel will be needed every year.