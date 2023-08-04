Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training (GoI) Presents Police Medals to 40 meritorious CBI Officers

Staff Reporter

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI today organised an Investiture Ceremony at CBI (HQ) New Delhi. On this occasion, Mrs . S. Radha Chauhan, Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training (GoI) presented the Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 40 CBI officers/officials.

The awardees are, S/Shri Sanjay Dubey, DSP,EO-II, CBI, New Delhi(now ASP, ACB, CBI, Jaipur); U.T. Prakasan, Inspector, Interpol Division, CBI, New Delhi(now repatriated to CRPF); Bhani Singh Rathore, ASI, SC-II, CBI, New Delhi(now SI. ACB, CBI, Jaipur); Pramod Kumar Yati, ASI, SU, CBI, Kolkata (now SI); Manish Sharma, Crime Assistant, IPCC, CBI, New Delhi(now CBI(HQ), New Delhi; Mukesh Sharma, DSP, SC-II, CBI, New Delhi(now ASP, SC-III, CBI, New Delhi); Himanshu Bahuguna, DSP, EO-II, CBI, New Delhi.(now ASP, ACB, CBI, Chandigarh); Rajender Singh Gunjiyal, DSP, ACB, CBI, Chandigarh(now retired as ASP, AC-III, CBI, New Delhi); Sushil Goel, Inspector, MDMA, CBI, New Delhi(now repatriated to Delhi Police); Pawan Kumar Kaushik, Inspector, EO-III, CBI, New Delhi(now DSP); Ranjeet Singh Bisht, ASI, CBI(HQ), New Delhi(now SI, ACB, CBI, Dehradun); Bhuwan Chandra Kapri, ASI, EO-II, CBI, New Delhi(now SI); Dushyant Singh, Head Constable, ACB, CBI, New Delhi(now ASI, AC-III, CBI, New Delhi); Madan Ram, Head Constable, CBI(HQ), New Delhi; Dhir Singh, Head Constable, ACB, CBI, Gandhinagar(now in AC-III, CBI, New Delhi); Thangluan Zamang, DSP, ACB, CBI, Guwahati(now ASP, BSFB, CBI, New Delhi); Harendra Singh Bhandari, Inspector, SU, CBI, New Delhi(now DSP); Nand Kishore, ASI, ACB, CBI, Ghaziabad ( now retired); Rohitash Kumar Dhinwa, ASI, ACB, CBI, Jaipur(now SI, EO-II, CBI, New Delhi); Madan Lal Dhiman, Head Constable, IPCC, CBI, New Delhi; Kailash Chand Yadav, Constable, AC-II, CBI, New Delhi(now, Head Constable, ACB, CBI, Ghaziabad); Diwas Kumar, Dy.SP, SU, CBI, Mumbai (now in Policy Division, CBI, New Delhi); Manoj Kumar, Inspector, EO-I, CBI, New Delhi(now DSP); Rajesh Bhonsle, Inspector, ACB, CBI, Raipur(now DSP in Policy Division, CBI, New Delhi); Brijesh Kumar Tripathi, Head Constable, ACB, CBI, Lucknow (now ASI); Chandra Shekhar Pandey, Head Constable, ACB, CBI, Dhanbad(now in Visakhapatnam); Kanwal Krishan Pandith, Head Constable, ACB, CBI, Jammu(now ASI); Ram Ratan Gurjar, Head Constable, ACB, CBI, Jaipur; Sanjit Kumar Roy, Head Constable, BSFB, CBI, Kolkata; Santosh Pralhad Mahajan, Head Constable, ACB, CBI, Pune; Shyam Chandra, Head Constable, CBI(HQ), New Delhi; Uttamrao Nagorao Aagle, Head Constable, SU, CBI, Mumbai; Dalbir Singh, Constable, EO-I, CBI, New Delhi(now in Policy Division, CBI, New Delhi); Joginder Singh, Constable, Policy Division, CBI, New Delhi; Naresh Kumar, SI, AC-V, CBI, New Delhi(now in AC-III, CBI, New Delhi); Srigopal Sharma, ASI, CBI(HQ), New Delhi (now retired); Shiv Dutt Sharma, Head Constable, CBI Academy, Ghaziabad (now ASI); Lala Ram, ASI, EO-I, CBI, New Delhi(now SI); Kanwar Singh, ASI, STB, CBI, New Delhi (now in SC-IV, CBI, New Delhi) & Ved Prakash, Head Constable, SU, CBI, Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion Mrs Chauhan congratulated the medal winners and their families. She emphasized that families too deserve recognition as their cooperation leads to better performance by personnel especially in police departments which often require going out for duties at odd hours. Appreciating the working of CBI, Secretary, DoPT stated that sheer professionalism in CBI resonates the spirit of the sentiment behind the Govt’s goal of Zero tolerance to corruption.

Mr Praveen Sood, Director, CBI also congratulated the medal winners & his families.