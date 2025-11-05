The Indian Awaaz

SEBI moves to tighten oversight of market intermediaries

Nov 5, 2025

biz desk

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is working to tighten oversight of market intermediaries through a comprehensive revamp of the old Stock Broker Regulations. This move comes following a series of technical disruptions at the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). 

Speaking to the media at an event in Mumbai , SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator is focusing on strengthening risk management, data protection, compliance, and investor grievance redressal to enhance market resilience.

Addressing the recent four-hour trading disruption at MCX on the 28th of last month, Mr Pandey said a detailed investigation and root-cause analysis are underway. He expressed concern over the frequency of such incidents. 

