SEBI moves to tighten oversight of market intermediaries

Last Updated on November 5, 2025 12:11 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

biz desk

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is working to tighten oversight of market intermediaries through a comprehensive revamp of the old Stock Broker Regulations. This move comes following a series of technical disruptions at the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Speaking to the media at an event in Mumbai , SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator is focusing on strengthening risk management, data protection, compliance, and investor grievance redressal to enhance market resilience.

Addressing the recent four-hour trading disruption at MCX on the 28th of last month, Mr Pandey said a detailed investigation and root-cause analysis are underway. He expressed concern over the frequency of such incidents.