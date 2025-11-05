Jaishankar: India and Japan have larger responsibility towards Indo-Pacific

Last Updated on November 5, 2025 3:35 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar today said that the partnership between India and Japan contributes to enhancing strategic stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Addressing the 8th India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum here, Dr Jaishankar said that the partnership between the two nations has deepened in the last few decades and has greater value than ever before. He added that the India-Japan partnership must focus on leveraging strengths, bolstering supply chains and investing in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, critical minerals, clean energy and space.

The External Affairs Minister mentioned that as two major democracies and maritime nations, India and Japan have a larger responsibility towards the Indo-Pacific and the Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative has the potential to advance contributions.

Emphasising the recent conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi after she assumed office, he said it reflects the priority both countries attach to their partnership.

The EAM further said that during his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi at the recent East Asia Summit in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur, both sides agreed that it was in their mutual interest to hold a more detailed review in the near future to take the partnership forward.