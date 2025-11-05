556th Parkash Gurpurab of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, being celebrated with religious fervour

Last Updated on November 5, 2025 3:45 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

The 556th Parkash Gurpurab of the founder of Sikhism, Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, is being celebrated with religious fervour. Born at Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, now known as Nankana Sahib, in Lahore, on the full moon day in the month of Kartik in 1469, he was a great spiritual teacher who dedicated his life to teaching people about the oneness of God and the importance of living an honest, kind, and helpful life. His teachings went against the social problems of his time, like the caste system, and emphasised that all human beings are equal.

In Punjab, a large number of devotees are paying obeisance at Gurudwaras across the state. Gurudwara Ber Sahib at Sultanpur Lodhi, where Guru Ji attained enlightenment after meditating under a Jujube (that is, Ber tree for 14 years, 9 months, and 13 days, and Sri Harimandir Sahib Golden Temple in Amritsar are beautifully decorated.

Devotees started visiting the holy places from India and abroad since early morning. Devotees are also visiting Gurudwara Kandh Sahib in Batala, where Guru Nanak Dev Ji reached as a bridegroom to get married to Mata Sulakhani Ji in 1487. Langars are being served in Gurudwaras and across the state, and recitation of Gurbani is going on. In the evening, Deepmala and pollution-free fireworks will be displayed at Sri Harimandir Sahib in Amritsar and other Gurudwaras.

President, PM Extend Greetings on Guru Nanak Jayanti

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have extended their greetings to all fellow citizens on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

In a social media post, President Murmu said this occasion inspires all to adopt the ideals and values of Guru Nanak Dev and guides all towards building a better society. She added that Guru Nanak ji’s message teaches that living a life based on truth, justice, and compassion is the true measure of success.

The President added that he also inspires all to live with honesty and to share resources with others. She urged everyone to imbibe the ideals of Guru Nanak Dev in their lives and follow the path shown by him to build a more peaceful and prosperous nation.

In his social media post, the Prime Minister has extended his greetings on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepavali to all the citizens across the country. He wished that the divine occasion, connected to Indian culture and spirituality, would bring happiness, peace, health, and prosperity to everyone. He also wished that sacred tradition associated with holy baths, charity, aarti, and worship illuminate everyone’s life.