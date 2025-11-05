Brazilian model among 25 lakh fakes voted in Haryana Election, EC helped BJP win: Rahul Gandhi

Last Updated on November 5, 2025 4:05 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

In another what he called a major revelation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP won the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections on the basis of 25 lakh fake voters and one in every eight voters in the state were fake.

“Haryana has 2 crore voters, and 25 lakh of them are fake,” Gandhi said at a press conference in Delhi, adding that his team had uncovered 5.21 lakh duplicate voter entries. “One in every eight voters in Haryana is fake.”

What he called “100 per cent proof”, Gandhi claimed that 25 lakh fake votes, or about 12 per cent of the state’s electorate, were cast. He alleged there was “systemic manipulation” to turn a Congress victory into defeat.

The Congress leader presented slides showing alleged discrepancies in voter rolls, including a striking example: a Brazilian model’s photograph reportedly appearing multiple times in the electoral rolls under different names like Seema, Sweety, and Saraswati, allegedly to cast ballots 22 times.

Gandhi accused the BJP of orchestrating a “planned operation” to subvert the democratic process.

“All exit polls pointed to a Congress victory in Haryana,” he said. “For the first time in Haryana’s history, postal ballots didn’t match the actual votes. This had never happened before. A plan was put in motion to convert Congress’ landslide victory into a loss.”

He also took a swipe at Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, pointing to a post-election video.

“Please notice the smile on his face and the ‘vyavastha’ (arrangement) he is talking about,” Gandhi said. “This is two days after the election, when everyone was saying Congress was sweeping.”

BJP INFILTRATORS

Rahul further alleged that thousands of BJP workers and leaders were registered to vote in both Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

“A BJP leader living at house no.150 — the vice chairman of Palwal Zila Parishad — has 66 voters registered at his address. One man has 500 voters registered at his home,” he claimed.

Naming others, the Congress MP said, “Dalchand, a BJP leader, is voting in both UP and Haryana. BJP sarpanch in Mathura, Prahlad, is doing the same. The number is in the thousands.”

Gandhi also pointed to irregularities involving addresses listed as ‘House no. Zero’, a designation meant for the homeless.

“We physically found men marked as House no. Zero who were actually living in their homes,” he said. “We cross-checked. The chief election commissioner is lying to the people of India. This is not a mistake and not about homeless people.”

He showed a purported video of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini dated October 6, 2024, where he is heard saying, “The BJP is forming one-sided government in the state and we have all the arrangements in place. Don’t worry.”

Gandhi asked what arrangements was Saini referring to and why did he have a “smug smile on his face.” He said Haryana had two crore voters and alleged that 28 lakh fake voters helped the BJP win the last Assembly poll.

Gandhi accused the EC of removing 3.5 lakh Congress voters from the Assembly poll rolls. Many of these voters, he said, voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls but were not allowed to vote in state polls.

“There was no election in Haryana. There was a theft. This gentleman colluded with the BJP to ensure Congress doesn’t win Haryana. Every piece of evidence is from EC records. We have just checked and shown you what the reality of Indian election is,” said Gandhi.

He said this system has now been industrialised and can be used in other states.

“We will show you that the same thing will happen in Bihar. We can’t help it because electoral rolls come at the last minute. This is a systematic means to kill the Constitution and democracy,” he said.