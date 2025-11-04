Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya highlights India’s digital and financial inclusion model at Doha summit

Last Updated on November 5, 2025 12:05 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

Labour and Employment Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has said that India has demonstrated that a country can empower millions of its citizens by adopting digital innovation along with financial inclusion.

Dr Mandaviya said this while addressing the inaugural plenary session of the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Qatar.

He also highlighted the country’s progress towards universal pension coverage, saying that the country’s social protection coverage has surged tremendously. He said that the country’s digital infrastructure has ensured the seamless delivery of welfare benefits to citizens.

Dr Mandaviya met the Mauritian Labour Minister and held wide-ranging discussions on expanding cooperation in the fields of skill development, labour mobility, digital labour platforms, and social protection.