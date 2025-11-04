India & Belgium hold third round of Foreign Office Consultations in Brussels

Last Updated on November 4, 2025 10:27 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The third round of India-Belgium Foreign Office Consultations was held in Belgium today. Spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry, Randhir Jaiswal, said that both sides discussed the deepening of India-European Union ties and exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues of importance.

Mr Jaiswal said that they also reviewed the full spectrum of relations between India and Belgium.

The consultation was led by Secretary (West) Sibi George with the President of the Board of the Belgian Foreign Ministry, Theodora Gentzis.