Indian & Israeli defence official hold talks in Tel Aviv

The 17th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on defence cooperation between India and Israel was held in Tel Aviv today.

The meeting was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defence Major General Amir Baram. During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to expand the scope of bilateral defence ties between the two nations.

The agreement will provide a unified vision and policy direction to deepen the already strong defence cooperation between the two countries. This will enable the sharing of advanced tech and promote co-development and co-production.

The two sides discussed the potential areas for future collaboration in the field of technology, as well as enhancing operational capabilities.

They also deliberated on various issues, including shared challenges of terrorism and underscored their collective resolve to fight against the threat.

On the sidelines, Defence Secretary Mr Singh also met Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz and briefed him on the key outcomes of the Joint Working Group meeting. The meeting aimed at further strengthening the robust and enduring defence cooperation between India and Israel.