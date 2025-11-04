Peru cuts diplomatic ties with Mexico over asylum to ex-PM Betssy Chávez

Last Updated on November 4, 2025 10:22 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Peru has announced to cut off diplomatic ties with Mexico following Mexico’s decision to grant asylum to former Peruvian Prime Minister Betssy Chávez. Mr Chávez is facing charges related to the 2022 coup attempt led by former President Pedro Castillo. Peru’s Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela described Mexico’s move as an unfriendly act and cited repeated interference by Mexican leaders in Peru’s internal affairs. The crisis marks a new low in relations between the two nations, already strained since Castillo’s ouster and arrest in December 2022 after his failed attempt to dissolve Congress.

Mr Chávez, accused of co-authoring the coup, denies involvement. Tensions had previously escalated when Mexico granted asylum to Castillo’s family, prompting Peru to expel the Mexican ambassador and recall its envoy from Mexico City.