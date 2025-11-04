The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Peru cuts diplomatic ties with Mexico over asylum to ex-PM Betssy Chávez

Nov 4, 2025

Last Updated on November 4, 2025 10:22 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Peru has announced to cut off diplomatic ties with Mexico following Mexico’s decision to grant asylum to former Peruvian Prime Minister Betssy Chávez. Mr Chávez is facing charges related to the 2022 coup attempt led by former President Pedro Castillo. Peru’s Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela described Mexico’s move as an unfriendly act and cited repeated interference by Mexican leaders in Peru’s internal affairs. The crisis marks a new low in relations between the two nations, already strained since Castillo’s ouster and arrest in December 2022 after his failed attempt to dissolve Congress.

Mr Chávez, accused of co-authoring the coup, denies involvement. Tensions had previously escalated when Mexico granted asylum to Castillo’s family, prompting Peru to expel the Mexican ambassador and recall its envoy from Mexico City.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Polling begins in New York, Virginia, and New Jersey for key elections

Nov 4, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

CBSE hosts first International Sahodaya Conference in Dubai

Nov 4, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ AMN

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya highlights India’s digital and financial inclusion model at Doha summit

Nov 5, 2025

You missed

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

SEBI moves to tighten oversight of market intermediaries

5 November 2025 12:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

ECI launches International Election Visitors’ Program 2025 in New Delhi

5 November 2025 12:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PRESS RELEASE

Titanbay and Adams Street Announce Private Wealth Solutions Partnership

4 November 2025 11:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Polling begins in New York, Virginia, and New Jersey for key elections

4 November 2025 10:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments