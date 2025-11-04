CBSE hosts first International Sahodaya Conference in Dubai

Last Updated on November 4, 2025 10:31 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The first International and 31st Annual Conference of Sahodaya School Complexes opened today at the Grand Hyatt Dubai, marking a transformative milestone as CBSE’s premier annual platform for collaborative learning expands beyond India’s borders for the first time.

The two-day landmark event brought together over 1,000 school leaders, educators, and stakeholders from CBSE-affiliated institutions worldwide to foster collaboration, share innovative practices, and reimagine holistic learning under the theme “Rooted in Wisdom, Rising with Vision: Reimagining Education through NEP 2020.”

Organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education and guided by the National Education Policy 2020, the conference serves as a platform for exploring future-ready learning while blending India’s educational ethos with global aspirations.

The gathering focuses on four key objectives: fostering meaningful partnerships among CBSE-affiliated schools worldwide, developing practical strategies for implementing NEP 2020 across diverse educational contexts, showcasing innovations in teaching methodology and school management, and encouraging strategic partnerships that support holistic education, emphasising critical thinking, creativity, and global citizenship skills.

Speaking at the inauguration, Consul General of India in Dubai Satish Kumar Sivan congratulated the organisers and highlighted India’s deep commitment to education in the Gulf region.

” He noted that 106 CBSE schools operate in the UAE, with 213 across the Gulf region serving approximately 250,000 students, demonstrating how nations sharing values can collaborate to create significant opportunities.

CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh emphasised the Gulf region’s special place in the CBSE family, noting that “These schools are a bridge between cultures, carrying forward the ethos of Indian education while embracing global diversity,” he said.

Singh announced that starting from the 2026-27 academic year, CBSE will introduce subjects at two levels-standard and advanced-from Class 9 onwards, beginning with ten subjects, and unveiled the CBSE Global Curriculum 26, designed to create an affordable world-class curriculum that stands alongside international frameworks while remaining rooted in Indian values.

Dheeraj Sahu, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Education, emphasized that the National Education Policy 2020 is steering India toward a more inclusive, flexible, and future-ready system.

“The world our students step into is changing faster than the syllabi we design for them. Our task is not just to prepare them for the future, but to prepare them to create the future,” he said.

Sahu highlighted the government’s flagship Samagra Shiksha scheme, which encompasses activities from infrastructure development to teacher training, ensuring no child, teacher, or school is left behind.

Rajya Sabha Member and author Sudha Murthy delivered a passionate address about education’s true purpose, urging teachers to nurture every child’s unique potential with love, discipline, and compassion.

Drawing from her experience with her mother, a primary school teacher who discovered her writing talent, Murthy emphasised that education must extend beyond science and technology to include empathy, communication, and resilience.

“Let my students rule the world,” she concluded, reinforcing that knowledge coupled with compassion builds confident, responsible global citizens. Murthy highlighted that while modern education must embrace STEM and artificial intelligence, it should also cultivate resilience, communication, and kindness.

“Systems and skills help you survive, but compassion makes life meaningful,” she said. The conference featured participation from educational regulators across the Gulf region.

The inaugural session featured welcome remarks by Dr Praggya M Singh, Professor and Director (Academics), CBSE, CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta and Dr Ram Shankar, Professor and Director, CBSE Regional Office and Centre of Excellence, Dubai.