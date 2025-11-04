The Indian Awaaz

Polling begins in New York, Virginia, and New Jersey for key elections

Nov 4, 2025

Last Updated on November 4, 2025 10:32 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Polling has begun in New York City, Virginia, and New Jersey to elect mayors and governors. New York City voters are choosing a new mayor in today’s election.

Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old state assemblyman and a democratic socialist, takes on Independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in a bid to become the City’s youngest mayor in over a century. If Mamdani wins, he will become the city’s first Muslim mayor.

Voters in Virginia and New Jersey are choosing new governors, with outcomes seen as a hint of next year’s congressional contests. 

Meanwhile, Californians are deciding on a rare mid-decade redistricting of congressional maps, a move that could shift political power.

