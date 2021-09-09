Scindia unveils 100-day plan to bolster aviation sector

By Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has prepared a hundred-day plan to bring major reforms in India’s civil aviation sector. The plan is going to focus on 16 areas including policy measures and the development of airports as well as heliports, aiming to give a boost to the civil aviation sector which has been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and is slowly coming on the recovery path.

“We have a 100-day plan for the Ministry on the basis of which we’ll be answerable to the stakeholders transparently. Under this 100-day target, we have three main foundations – 1) infrastructure, 2) policy targets and 3) reforms initiative,” Scindia said at a press conference here today.

Scindia said, four airports will be upgraded and developed in Kushinagar, Dehradun, Agartala and Jewar in Greater Noida.

He said, the airport in Kushinagar will have the capacity for successful landing of Airbus 321 and Boeing 737 flights. He added that Kushinagar will become the focal point of Buddhist circuit.

The Minister said, a new terminal building will come up at Dehradun airport in Uttarakhand with the investment of 457 crore rupees. After this investment, the terminal building will be able to handle 1,800 passengers as opposed to the current 250 passengers.

The third airport will come up at Agartala in Tripura and 490 crore rupees will be invested. At present, it has a throughput of 500 passengers per hour. After this investment, the capacity will rise to 1,200 passengers per hour.

A fourth airport will come up at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh. Mr Scindia said, this is an ambitious project not only for Uttar Pradesh, but also for the country.