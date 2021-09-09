Chinese President appoints new commander General Wang Haijiang for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
Centre asks states to bring transparency in the availability of edible oils

Staff Reporter

In a move to check the unfair practices of any and bring transparency in the availability of edible oils, Centre has asked States to take disclosures of stock of edible oilseeds and oils with the millers and stockist.

This move is being made to ensure that there is no unfair practice and consequent rise of edible oils due to hoarding of any kind.

This is not a stock limitation order of any kind.

The Secretary, Food and Public Distribution is expected to take a meeting with State officials to take the matter further and ensure that compliance is done appropriately.

Meanwhile due to a gap between demand and supply, around 60% of the edible oils consumed in the country are met through imports. In this accord, palm oil constitutes around 54% of the total edible oil imported mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia, while Soyabean oil constitutes around 25% and is imported from Argentina and Brazil and Sunflower oil constitutes 19% and is imported mainly from Ukraine.

In medium term contract production of edible oils is being given very high priority which is reflected in highest production of Mustard seeds from 91 LMT to 101 LMT this year.

In case of Palm Oil (crude and refined), the imported quantity for August 2021 was 7.43 LMT as against 5.65 LMT in July, 2021. The percent increase in August is 31.50% from the previous month which largely due to opening up of the economy.

