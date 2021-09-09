India, Denmark launch ‘Centre of Excellence on Offshore Wind’

Satff Reporter/ NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R. K. Singh and Denmark’s Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities Dan Jørgensen today jointly launched ‘Centre of Excellence on Offshore Wind’ as part of the Green Strategic Partnership.

On the occasion Mr Singh underlined to the Danish side that energy transition towards green is an important part of India’s policy.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech has set a target of 450 Giga Watt of Renewable Energy capacity by 2030.

The Minister went on to say that India’s whole renewable energy portfolio is already at 146 GW. He stated that India is the only G-20 country whose actions are in consonance with the Paris Climate agreement with regard to global rise in temperature.

Discussing the potential of green energy, the Minister said that India is looking at making Ladakh and islands such as Andaman Nicobar and Lakshadweep green in energy including transport.